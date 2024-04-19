Three Killed, 20 Injured In Russian Strikes On Southern Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Russian strikes overnight killed three people and injured 20 in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian officials said Friday.
"A five-story building is on fire in Dnipro. It is partially destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. So far, six people have been injured," Sergiy Lysak, the governor of the region, said on Telegram.
He said the upper two floors of the building, located in the centre of Dnipro, were destroyed, adding that there was also damage in another attack in the Kryvyi Rig district, west of Dnipro.
Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said two people died and 15 were injured following the strike on the building.
He said a woman died and two others, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in another attack in the Synelnykivskyi area south-east of Dnipro.
In Kryvyi Rig, two men and a woman were injured in a strike on an infrastructure facility, the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.
In the southern Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, the governor said 25 Ukrainian drones had been downed. He said they had targeted the region's main city, which goes by the same name.
Vyacheslav Gladkov there had been no casualties but several buildings were damaged.
