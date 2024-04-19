Open Menu

Three Killed, 20 Injured In Russian Strikes On Southern Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on southern Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Russian strikes overnight killed three people and injured 20 in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

"A five-story building is on fire in Dnipro. It is partially destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. So far, six people have been injured," Sergiy Lysak, the governor of the region, said on Telegram.

He said the upper two floors of the building, located in the centre of Dnipro, were destroyed, adding that there was also damage in another attack in the Kryvyi Rig district, west of Dnipro.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said two people died and 15 were injured following the strike on the building.

He said a woman died and two others, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in another attack in the Synelnykivskyi area south-east of Dnipro.

In Kryvyi Rig, two men and a woman were injured in a strike on an infrastructure facility, the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.

In the southern Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, the governor said 25 Ukrainian drones had been downed. He said they had targeted the region's main city, which goes by the same name.

Vyacheslav Gladkov there had been no casualties but several buildings were damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Died Belgorod Same Dnipropetrovsk May Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

12 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

12 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

12 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

12 hours ago
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

12 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

12 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

12 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

12 hours ago

More Stories From World