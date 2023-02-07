Three Regions of Ukraine Issue Air Raid Warnings - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Kiev-controlled parts of Russia's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.