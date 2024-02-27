Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks End Higher Over Tech Heavyweight Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo stocks end higher over tech heavyweight gains

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday driven by gains of tech-related firms in the overnight U.S. stock market, despite a widespread cautious sentiment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, gained 5.81 points, or 0.01 percent, from Monday to close the day at 39,239.52, marking a new high for the third consecutive trading day.

The broader Topix index also extended its winning streak to finish 4.84 points, or 0.

18 percent, higher at 2,678.46, a new 34-year high.

Tracking overnight gains of semiconductor-related stocks on Wall Street, the Nikkei average started with an increase in the morning session, but persistent caution due to consecutive record highs and profit-taking sales led to moments of decline, market watchers here noted.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by steel, banking, and machinery shares.

Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 946 to 668, while 43 ended the day unchanged.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From World