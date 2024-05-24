Top UN Court Starts Ruling On Bid To Order Israel To Halt Campaign In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The president of the top United Nations court Friday began reading the ruling on a plea by South Africa to order a halt to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, with Pretoria accusing Israel of "genocide".
Pretoria has urged the International Court of Justice to order an "immediate" stop to Israel's campaign, including in the southern area of Rafah, and facilitate access of humanitarian aid.
Israel wants the court to toss out the request.
In a highly-charged ruling in January, the court ordered Israel to do everything in its power to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a halt in the fighting.
South Africa argues that the recent Israeli operation in Rafah changed the situation on the ground and should compel the court to issue fresh emergency orders.
The ICJ rules in disputes between countries. Its orders are legally binding but it has no means to enforce them directly. The court has, for example, ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine to no avail.
Judges could agree to South Africa's request, reject it out of hand or even issue a completely separate set of orders.
Recent Stories
ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
More Stories From World
-
ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza1 minute ago
-
Putin visit to N.Korea 'being prepared': Kremlin8 minutes ago
-
Beaten Leverkusen hope to 'find themselves' in German Cup final28 minutes ago
-
Passengers had seconds to react as turbulence hit Singapore flight38 minutes ago
-
Four dead in restaurant collapse on Spanish holiday island47 minutes ago
-
EU, US, others alarmed at 'increasing harm to civilians' in Myanmar47 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says has 'stopped' Russia in Kharkiv, now pushing back58 minutes ago
-
Formula 1 fever to hit Monaco this weekend1 hour ago
-
Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters1 hour ago
-
Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea1 hour ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch1 hour ago
-
Czech president released from hospital after motorcycle mishap1 hour ago