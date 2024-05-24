Open Menu

Türkiye Captures 36 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

MUGLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Turkish Coast Guard captured 36 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, authorities said Friday.

Coast guard units detected irregular immigrants on jet skis and rubber boats off Bodrum district in western Mugla province, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

