Tunisia Closing Borders Due to Coronavirus - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Tunisia is suspending international flights and closing land borders due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said.

At present, 24 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

On Friday, the Tunisian authorities announced the closure of all their maritime borders and the suspension of air services with Italy.

Fakhfakh said mass gatherings, markets and festivities would prohibited, and the working hours of institutions would be reduced.