Tunisian Imam Expelled By France
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
A Tunisian imam expelled from France on Friday, he would take legal action in a bid to overturn the decision
Soliman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A Tunisian imam expelled from France on Friday, he would take legal action in a bid to overturn the decision.
Mahjoub Mahjoubi, from the town of Bagnols-sur-Ceze in the south of France, denounced his removal as "arbitrary".
The 52-year-old was arrested and then deported to Tunisia on Thursday, where he arrived shortly before midnight aboard a flight from Paris.
Mahjoubi had been in France since the 1980s and is married with five children.
All of his family are French citizens, but he is not and had his residency permit cancelled on Sunday by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
Mahjoubi defending himself, saying it had been a "slip of the tongue" and that he was referring to rivalries between football supporters of different Maghrebi nations during the recent African Cup of Nations.
"I will fight to return to France where I have lived for 40 years," the imam told AFP in his in-laws' house in Soliman, 30 kilometres (19 miles) east of Tunis.
Mahjoubi, who runs a construction company, said his family, including his youngest child who is in hospital for cancer treatment, depended entirely on him.
"My lawyer is going to take legal action in France if the court does not grant me justice, I will appeal, and then I will appeal to the European Court" of Human Rights, he added.
"I did not insult the Jewish community, nor the flag of France," he said.
On Thursday, Darmanin posted on social media that the expulsion was a "demonstration" that a recently approved immigration law "makes France stronger".
The law toughening migration conditions was seen as part of the government's response to the rise of the far-right in French opinion polls.
Mahjoubi denounced the expulsion as being based on "an arbitrary decision", and said Darmanin was using his case to "create a buzz around the immigration law".
ayj/ezz/fka/dcp/dv
Recent Stories
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods
DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza
Contraband seized at airport
Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested
UAE Consul General visits PU
More Stories From World
-
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'24 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block51 minutes ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court2 hours ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship2 hours ago
-
Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year2 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports jump 10 pct, highest in 19 months3 hours ago
-
Lawyers call on ECOWAS to demand release of ousted Niger leader3 hours ago
-
Laos, ASEAN to enhance energy security3 hours ago
-
Wind power to methanol project to be launched in Inner Mongolia3 hours ago
-
China publishes guidelines to better protect rights of workers in platform economy3 hours ago
-
Root's patient ton helps England to 302-7 after early wickets3 hours ago