Open Menu

Turkey Cheers Receiving Euro 2032 Co-hosting Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Turkey cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Turkey said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.

"The heart of football will beat in Turkey in 2032!" Turkish sports Minister Osman Askin Bak declared on social media moments after UEFA announced the 2028 and 2032 hosting rights.

"We are happy to host #EURO2032 with the friendly country Italy. It is an honour to be rewarded for the steps we have taken in the 100th anniversary of our beautiful country, which we have woven together with investments into sport."

Predominantly Muslim Turkey this year celebrates the centenary of its formation as a secular post-Ottoman republic.

Italy and Turkey ran unopposed for the joint rights to host the 2032 tournament.

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 edition after also running unopposed.

Turkey has repeatedly tried and failed to host Europe's main international football tournament.

Its joint bid with Greece to co-host Euro 2008 lost out to Austria and Switzerland.

It tried again to host the Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 -- losing out to a joint Ukraine-France candidacy and then France.

The Turkish Football Federation also expressed its "gratitude" to UEFA.

"In the coming years, Italy and Turkey will collaborate intensively to offer fans the ultimate European Championship experience by 2032, working with great passion and commitment," it said.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Turkey Social Media France Ireland Austria Italy United Kingdom Switzerland Greece Euro 2016 Muslim

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

18 minutes ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

24 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

3 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World