Turkey Not Joining Sanctions Against Russia, Continuing Balanced Policy - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkey is not going to join sanctions against Russia and will continue a balanced political course on Ukraine, the official representative of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Wednesday.

"During my recent visit to Moscow, we discussed bilateral relations.

From the very beginning, as this is not within the UN framework, we (Turkey) do not join the sanctions against Russia, but at the same time we continue our support for Ukraine, considering territorial integrity a basis. We have been implementing this balanced policy so far and will continue to implement it," Kalin told the Anadolu news agency.

The presidential spokesman also noted his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been productive and the sides had discussed bilateral relations, issues of trade and energy, including the Turkish energy hub and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.