Turkey Says Gaza Aid Truck Deaths 'crime Against Humanity'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Turkey on Thursday accused Israel of "another crime against humanity" after the deaths of dozens of people in a scramble for food aid in war-torn Gaza.
"Israel has added another crime to its crimes against humanity," the Turkish foreign ministry said.
"The fact that Israel, which has condemned Gazans to famine, this time targets innocent civilians in a queue for humanitarian aid, is evidence that (Israel) aims consciously and collectively to destroy the Palestinian people", it added.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said the incident killed 104 people and wounded more than 750 others in a pre-dawn "massacre" in Gaza City.
The Israeli military said a "stampede" occurred when thousands of Gazans surrounded a convoy of 30 aid trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some who were run over by the lorries.
An Israeli source acknowledged troops had opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat".
The looting of aid trucks had previously occurred in northern Gaza, where residents have taken to eating animal fodder and even leaves to try to stave off starvation.
Aid groups are warning of looming famine after nearly five months of war.
The war began on October 7 with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.
Militants also took about 250 hostages, 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 31 Israel says are presumed dead.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed 30,035 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From World
-
Death of leading adversary of Chad junta 'assassination': opposition2 minutes ago
-
Army assault kills Chad opposition leader ahead of election12 minutes ago
-
Former Tanzanian president Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies aged 9812 minutes ago
-
US says Putin nuclear war remarks 'irresponsible'52 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'condemns' deadly Gaza aid delivery incident1 hour ago
-
US women determined to bounce back in Gold Cup quarters1 hour ago
-
Senegal civil society, opposition unite for vote before April 23 hours ago
-
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China4 hours ago
-
UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings5 hours ago
-
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report5 hours ago
-
Chad government on alert after attack on security services5 hours ago
-
Spain opens 'street terrorism' probe into Catalan separatist leader5 hours ago