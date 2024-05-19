(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was "profoundly saddened" at news of the helicopter accident involving Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, and offered "all necessary support" to the search.

"We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities and we are ready to provide all necessary support," Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Iranian search and rescue teams were scouring a fog-shrouded mountainside, as Iranian state media said "an accident happened to the helicopter" transporting Raisi, a 63-year-old ultraconservative.

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that Iran had requested technical support for its search.

"We are in the process of discussing the aid that could be sent over the fastest," he added.

Azerbaijan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have also offered their help to Iran.

Erdogan welcomed Raisi during a state visit to Ankara in January.