Open Menu

Turkey's Erdogan Offers Iran 'all Necessary Support' In Raisi Search

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Turkey's Erdogan offers Iran 'all necessary support' in Raisi search

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he was "profoundly saddened" at news of the helicopter accident involving Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, and offered "all necessary support" to the search.

"We are following the incident closely, are in contact and in coordination with the Iranian authorities and we are ready to provide all necessary support," Erdogan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Iranian search and rescue teams were scouring a fog-shrouded mountainside, as Iranian state media said "an accident happened to the helicopter" transporting Raisi, a 63-year-old ultraconservative.

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman told AFP that Iran had requested technical support for its search.

"We are in the process of discussing the aid that could be sent over the fastest," he added.

Azerbaijan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have also offered their help to Iran.

Erdogan welcomed Raisi during a state visit to Ankara in January.

Related Topics

Accident Iran Turkey Twitter Iraq European Union Visit Ankara Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan January Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

1 day ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

1 day ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

1 day ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

1 day ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

1 day ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

1 day ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

1 day ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

1 day ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

1 day ago

More Stories From World