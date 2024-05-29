Turkey's Erdogan Says 'spirit Of United Nations Dead In Gaza'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hit out at the United Nations and called on the "Islamic world" to react after the latest deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza.
"The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza," Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party.
Erdogan's comments came as the UN Security Council met to discuss a deadly Israeli attack on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday that killed 21 people, according to a civil defence official in Hamas-run Gaza.
The Turkish leader also hit out at fellow Muslim-majority countries for failing to take common action over the Israeli strike.
"I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision?" Erdogan, who leads a Muslim-majority country of 85 million people, told lawmakers from his AKP party.
"Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity," he said.
"No state is safe as long as Israel does not follow international law and does not feel bound by international law," Erdogan added, repeating an accusation that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From World
-
Anglo American nixes BHP request to extend takeover talks3 minutes ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan says 'spirit of United Nations dead in Gaza'3 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong arrests another person under new security law3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela withdraws invitation to EU to observe July vote13 minutes ago
-
New searches at EU parliament in Russia meddling probe43 minutes ago
-
Royal Mail owner accepts Czech billionaire's takeover1 hour ago
-
BRI to bring China's Xinjiang, Pakistan together for shared development, prosperity: experts1 hour ago
-
Sweden pledges $1.25 bn in military aid to Ukraine1 hour ago
-
BHP asks for more time to explore Anglo American takeover2 hours ago
-
Some 200 Georgian NGOs vow to defy 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
South Africans vote with ANC rule in balance2 hours ago
-
Inside a semiconductor 'clean room' at Japan's top university2 hours ago