Turkish President Announces Day Of Mourning Over Death Of Iranian President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday his country would observe a day of mourning over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
"During our cabinet meeting, we have decided to declare a day of mourning in our country to share the deep pain of the Iranian people," Erdogan said during a televised speech.
"We once again offer our condolences to our Iranian brothers," added Erdogan, who earlier called Raisi a "dear colleague and brother".
Ankara, which deployed a drone to the crash zone on Sunday evening to help with the search after the accident, also said Monday that its device had made it possible to locate the wreckage.
Erdogan praised the "active role" played by the Türkiye in the search.
