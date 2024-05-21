Open Menu

Turkish President Announces Day Of Mourning Over Death Of Iranian President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Turkish president announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday his country would observe a day of mourning over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"During our cabinet meeting, we have decided to declare a day of mourning in our country to share the deep pain of the Iranian people," Erdogan said during a televised speech.

"We once again offer our condolences to our Iranian brothers," added Erdogan, who earlier called Raisi a "dear colleague and brother".

Ankara, which deployed a drone to the crash zone on Sunday evening to help with the search after the accident, also said Monday that its device had made it possible to locate the wreckage.

Erdogan praised the "active role" played by the Türkiye in the search.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Cabinet Share Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

2 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

2 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

2 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

2 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

2 hours ago
Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

2 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

2 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

2 hours ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

2 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke ce ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From World