Turkish President Erdogan Receives US Senators In Ankara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake were present during the closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.
Türkiye's Communications Directorate shared no further information regarding the meeting.
Separately, Fidan also received the senators to hold talks.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores8 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's homegrown fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden test flight9 minutes ago
-
Ankle injury forces Alcaraz out in first round of ATP Rio Open18 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Damascus neighbourhood: Syrian state media19 minutes ago
-
China says US veto in UN truce vote makes Gaza 'even more dangerous'19 minutes ago
-
Palo Alto Networks shares dive over 20% amid lower guidance29 minutes ago
-
King Salman royal reserve development authority CEO meets IUCN director general29 minutes ago
-
DR Congo’s prime minister resigns38 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower38 minutes ago
-
Bloom Holding launches ‘Seville’, fifth phase of Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi39 minutes ago
-
Economy minister, republic of Korea ambassador discuss economic Opportunities39 minutes ago
-
Unhealthy diet increases sleep apnea risk: Australian study49 minutes ago