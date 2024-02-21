Turkish President Erdogan receives US senators in Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy on Tuesday in the capital Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake were present during the closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate shared no further information regarding the meeting.

Separately, Fidan also received the senators to hold talks.