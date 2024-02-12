Open Menu

TV Station Taken Off Air During Senegal Crisis Back On

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The head of Walf tv announced Sunday that the station was back on air in Senegal, a week after its signal was cut by the authorities for "incitement to violence".

"We have met President Macky Sall and he has decided to re-establish the signal," Cheikh Niass, managing director of the station, told AFP.

"We thank the Senegalese people who fought hard, and the president for his gesture which liberates an entire people," he added.

A statement from Senegal's communications ministry confirmed the decision.

