Two Paramedics Dead In Israeli Strike On Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Two paramedics and one of the group's fighter were killed in an Israeli strike on a south Lebanon border village, the group and a security source said Friday
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Two paramedics and one of the group's fighter were killed in an Israeli strike on a south Lebanon border village, the group and a security source said Friday.
The Israeli army said late Thursday it had struck a "compound" in south Lebanon's Blida village, amid near-daily cross-border fire between the arch foes since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.
The Islamic Health Committee said two of its paramedics were killed in a "direct" Israeli attack on a civil defence centre in Blida, while Hezbollah also announced the death of one fighter.
The Islamic Health Committee said the attack caused "the destruction of the health centre as well as a number of ambulances".
The Lebanese security source, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said a strike on Thursday in Blida "targeted the Islamic Health Committee centre", adding that three people were killed.
The violence on Israel's northern border has sparked fears of another full-blown war between Israel and fighter group like that of 2006.
The Israeli army said it had identified fighters "entering a compound in the area of Blida", adding that "fighter jets were scrambled and struck the compound".
Lebanon's health ministry condemned the "direct" attack on a civilian health centre, and called on the international community to hold Israel to account for its "dangerous violations".
Since October, at least 276 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them fighters but also including 44 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli army.
Last month, a fighter group said an Israeli strike killed two affiliated medics in south Lebanon's Hanin, calling it a "blatant attack".
The security source said one of the two killed in the Israeli strike in south Lebanon's Kfar Rumman was involved in the movement's "rocket capabilities".
