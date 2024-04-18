Open Menu

Two Schoolgirls Wounded In Knife Attack In France: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials

An assailant on Thursday wounded two girls aged six and 11 in a knife attack close to their school in the east of France and was later arrested, officials said

Souffelweyersheim, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An assailant on Thursday wounded two girls aged six and 11 in a knife attack close to their school in the east of France and was later arrested, officials said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed outside the school in the town of Souffelweyersheim just outside the main regional city of Strasbourg, while the six-year-old was attacked by the same man nearby.

Both received superficial wounds, police said, adding the attacker did not appear to have any known links to radicals and was not previously known to the security services.

Both girls are being treated in a paediatric hospital. Parents were later in the afternoon allowed to pick up their children, who had been confined to the school in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The attacker, born in 1995, was arrested in the area where he attacked the second girl, the police said. He no longer had the knife in his hand and did not resist arrest, it added.

