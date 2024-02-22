Open Menu

UK Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine War

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM

UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

The UK announced more than 50 new sanctions against Russia on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which falls this weekend

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The UK announced more than 50 new sanctions against Russia on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which falls this weekend.

The sanctions target munitions manufacturers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders and aim to "diminish" Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal, the foreign office said.

They also seek to cut off funding for Russia's war by clamping down on metals, diamonds, and energy trade -- key sources of Russian revenue, the ministry added.

"Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion," British foreign minister David Cameron said in a statement.

"Our sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war."

Saturday marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

More than 10,000 civilians have died in the conflict and almost 20,000 more have been wounded, according to the United Nations.

"Two years on, we stand united in support for Ukraine," added Cameron.

"Together, we will not let up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy -- for as long as it takes."

Thursday's sanctions target 14 individuals and entities linked to manufacturing munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles, and explosives, the foreign office said.

They include Sverdlov State Owned Enterprise, the largest enterprise in the Russian ammunition industry.

A Turkish company that has been supplying electronics to the Russian military, three Chinese firms and two entities in Belarus were also sanctioned.

Sanctions were also imposed against oil trader Niels Troost, two Russian diamond companies and five senior executives of owners of Russia's top producers of copper, zinc and steel, among others.

Related Topics

Foreign Office United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Democracy Company Oil Died Vladimir Putin Enterprise United Kingdom Belarus David Cameron Industry Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

48 seconds ago
 Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

49 seconds ago
 Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issu ..

Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..

51 seconds ago
 KMC Council to form committee to discuss street cr ..

KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh

52 seconds ago
 DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

1 hour ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

1 hour ago
Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

1 hour ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

1 hour ago
 Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

1 hour ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World