UK Defense Head Confirms That All Promised Challenger 2 Tanks Arrived In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) All the promised Challenger 2 tanks promised to Kiev have arrived in Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

All the promised UK Challenger 2 tanks have arrived in the country, as well as the spare parts, Wallace said speaking in the House of Commons. Ukrainian soldiers have conducted training and exercises on the tanks both in the UK and in the country, the official added.

