Open Menu

UK Inflation Slows Less Than Expected

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

UK inflation slows less than expected

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate fell less than expected last month, according to official data Wednesday that could cloud the outlook for interest rate cuts and cause more pain for the government.

The Consumer Prices Index dropped to 3.2 percent in March, the lowest level since September 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Markets, however, had expected a rate of 3.1 percent in March.

Inflation rose 3.4 percent in the 12 months to February, the ONS added in a statement.

"Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two-and-a-half years," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

"Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago.

"Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices," he added in the ONS release.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt described the latest drop as "welcome news".

Related Topics

February March September Market From Government

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

13 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

13 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

13 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World