UK Parties Sharpen Knives As General Election Looms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) UK political parties began jostling for position on Thursday, setting out their electoral battle plans after embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election for July 4.
Sunak ended months of speculation about the date of the vote in a rain-soaked speech Wednesday outside Downing Street, which some took as an omen for his Conservatives' chances at the ballot box.
The right-wing Tories, in power since 2010 but battered by Brexit, a slew of scandals and ideological infighting, have consistently trailed the main opposition Labour party in opinion polls for two years.
That gap has widened, prompting many commentators to predict a landslide win for Labour in what would be a remarkable reverse after a heavy defeat for the leftists in 2019.
Soon after Sunak's speech, a snap Survation poll of voting intentions put Labour on 48 points, its highest since November 2022 and a huge 21 points ahead of the Tories, on 27.
The online poll of more than 1,000 adults on Wednesday and Thursday also found that 43 percent of respondents said Labour leader Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister than Sunak.
Survation said the results were consistent with Labour's polling throughout 2023 and this year, and with other surveys that have suggested similar results.
The vote -- the first to be held in July in the UK since 1945, when Labour won -- will be Sunak's first national electoral test, as he was appointed Tory leader by his own MPs in October 2022.
A former financier, the 44-year-old Sunak presented his party as the safe choice in an increasingly dangerous world, and promised to "fight for every vote" to overturn the opinion poll deficit.
Recent Stories
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Thursday
More Stories From World
-
Lookman hat-trick fires Atalanta to Europa League, ends Leverkusen's unbeaten run11 minutes ago
-
US reports second human case of bird flu tied to dairy cow outbreak21 minutes ago
-
CPJ, partners back South Africa’s urgent request to ICJ over media access to Gaza51 minutes ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win1 hour ago
-
US reports second human case of bird flu tied to dairy cow outbreak7 hours ago
-
CPJ, partners back South Africa’s urgent request to ICJ over media access to Gaza7 hours ago
-
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit10 hours ago
-
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: UN10 hours ago
-
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar10 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian President10 hours ago
-
20 people in intensive care after turbulent Singapore Airlines flight10 hours ago
-
UK general election to be held on July 4: media11 hours ago