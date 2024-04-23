Open Menu

UK Rwanda Law Sparks Fear Among Migrants Hoping To Cross Channel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

UK Rwanda law sparks fear among migrants hoping to cross Channel

LoonPlage, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Britain's new law allowing the deportation of undocumented asylum seekers to Rwanda is sparking fear among migrants who have come to France in the hope of crossing the Channel to England.

Incredulity and trepidation spread in a makeshift camp at Loon-Plage, a town near Dunkirk on the northern French coast, where migrants were waiting for a chance to cross the water.

Many said they realised that even if they reached their destination, they could quickly find themselves bundled onto a flight to Africa.

"They're really going to send people to Rwanda?" said Sultan, a 20-year-old Afghan who gave only his first name.

"I didn't think it was serious. I thought humanity was important to them," he told AFP, laughing nervously.

As another man approached, Sultan gave him the news: "We can all be sent to Rwanda, wherever we're from."

"What do we have to do now? Where can we go?" his friend asked?

Sultan doesn't know. "Everyone is shocked," he said.

- 'Prefer to die' -

A few metres away, Sagvan Khalid Ibrahim, an Iraqi Kurd, said a life in Rwanda was hardly an improvement on his country of origin.

"I just want to be free, and they want to send me to Rwanda?" said the 29-year-old, adding that he has tried twice, without success, to cross the Channel since arriving at the Loon-Plage camp in December.

"I prefer to die in Europe than go to Rwanda," he said, with a hint of a smile behind his thick ginger beard.

Details of Britain's Rwanda plan circulated quickly at the water supply spot between a cul-de-sac and a muddy trail, where migrants come to fill their bottles and wash.

Ebrahim Hamit Hassou, a 25-year-old Syrian Kurd, digested the news while brushing his teeth.

"If there's a risk to be sent to Rwanda, I don't think I'm going to England," he declared after rinsing out his mouth with ice cold water.

"Rwanda, we don't know if it's a safe country or not."

But, he said, staying in France was no option either.

So if there was "hope" of avoiding Rwanda, he said, "I'll try to go to England."

Other migrants gathering at the water spot said they hoped the British law was meant to deter migrants from crossing the water rather than being applied fully.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Syria Water Europe France Man Rwanda Turkish Lira December All From

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

4 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

7 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

8 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

8 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

9 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

21 hours ago

More Stories From World