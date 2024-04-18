Open Menu

Ukraine Has 'critical Need' For Air Defence: NATO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Ukraine had an "urgent, critical need for more air defence", at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting on the Italian island of Capri.

While NATO allies had made "encouraging" recent commitments on military support, he said: "We should have given them more earlier."

He was speaking to reporters ahead of a working session on Ukraine, also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine has struggled on the battlefield for months, outgunned and outnumbered by Russian forces amid a shortage of Western military aid.

