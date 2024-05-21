Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Falling While Needs Rise: UN
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Humanitarian aid to Ukraine is falling back even as the country's needs rise more than two years after it was invaded by neighbouring Russia, the UN refugee agency UNHCR warned Monday.
Karolina Lindholm Billing, the UN agency's representative in Ukraine, warned the situation was degenerating, with some four million people already displaced including "some very, very vulnerable people".
There are "much less resources for humanitarian assistance, because the humanitarian needs with these developments are actually growing," Lindholm Billing said.
"It is the most vulnerable (that) will bear the brunt of that reduced funding and support."
In an interview with AFP in Geneva, she said that international attention on Ukraine had decreased over time.
The UN's 2024 humanitarian plan for Ukraine amounts to $3.1 billion this year, including $599 million for the UNHCR.
But both the global response plan and the UNHCR appeal were only around 15 percent funded in the first quarter of the year -- while the same funding reached around 30 percent during the same period last year, said Lindholm Billing.
As the conflict drags on to become what she termed an "ultra marathon," she added that "the cash assistance, the humanitarian in kind aid, the help with accommodation, house repairs, the psychosocial support" is now "less frequent and less predictable".
She highlighted the fallout from the ongoing Russian offensive around the eastern Kharkiv region, with countless civilians often left without basics such as electricity and water supplies.
Russian troops since May 10 have carried out a ground assault in the northeastern region, where they have achieved their largest territorial gains in the last 18 months.
Lindholm Billing said, as of Sunday, some 10,300 people had been evacuated in border areas "and evacuations still continue".
And she noted that "those who still live in these frontline settlements are usually elderly".
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From World
-
Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation dramas5 minutes ago
-
Turkish president announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president35 minutes ago
-
Pope sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran36 minutes ago
-
Rafah exodus, propelled by Israeli military, passes 810,000 people, says UNRWA1 hour ago
-
US offers condolences over Raisi death2 hours ago
-
Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port2 hours ago
-
UN chief mourns loss of Iranian President in helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism3 hours ago
-
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders3 hours ago
-
Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai4 hours ago
-
Dominican Republic's President Abinader wins resounding re-election5 hours ago
-
Chinese, Saudi Arabian officials discuss economic, trade relations5 hours ago