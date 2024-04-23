UK's Sunak Announces Raised Defence Spending, New Ukraine Aid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Tuesday announced additional funding for Ukraine and pledged to increase Britain's own defence budget, during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw.
Sunak said Britain was giving £500 million ($617 million) in additional military funding for Kyiv as he held talks with Polish premier Donald Tusk and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
Sunak said London would gradually boost defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2030.
"In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent," Sunak told reporters in Warsaw.
The increase in spending from 2.3 percent will see the UK become one of the top spenders on defence in the 32-member NATO defence alliance after the United States, the British government said.
NATO countries are facing pressure to raise defence expenditure in the face of global threats, particularly from Russia and the possibility of an escalation in the middle East.
Announcing the move, Sunak spoke of "an axis of authoritarian states", singling out Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.
"I believe we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values," Sunak said, adding the increase in spending would be "the biggest strengthening of national defence for a generation".
It means the UK is expected to spend £87 billion on defence in 2030-31, an increase of £23 billion over current levels.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From World
-
Baby delivered from dying mother's womb in Gaza 'miracle'34 minutes ago
-
Russia rejects US journalist Gershkovich's detention appeal54 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors accuse Trump of 'willful' violations of gag order2 hours ago
-
French artist JR downsizes at Venice Biennale with Orient Express3 hours ago
-
Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A gateway to enhance pilgrimage services in Holy land3 hours ago
-
16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN3 hours ago
-
16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN3 hours ago
-
How UK's biggest water supplier sank into crisis3 hours ago
-
EU lawmakers greenlight new rules to rein in national spending4 hours ago
-
Hamas to stay in Doha if 'useful' for Gaza war mediation: Qatar4 hours ago
-
London stock market strikes record as sentiment lifts globally5 hours ago
-
In Brazil, hopes to use AI to save wildlife from roadkill fate5 hours ago