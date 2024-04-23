Open Menu

Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A Gateway To Enhance Pilgrimage Services In Holy Land

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A gateway to enhance pilgrimage services in Holy land

Madina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Governor of Madina, Prince Salman bin Sultan Abdulaziz Al Saud, inaugurated the Umrah and Ziarah Forum 2024 at the King Salman International Convention Centre the other day.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, this three-day forum aims to enhance the quality of services provided during Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages in the Holy Land.

With a record-breaking 13.55 million pilgrims performing Umrah in 2023, this forum serves as a platform for local service providers to showcase their facilities and services, including transportation, hospitality, and visa preparation to visitors.

In addition to showcasing services, the forum features dialogue sessions, interactive workshops, and an exhibition by local industry players, all aligned with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to create a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and a nation with lofty ambitions.

Ahmad Farez Abdul Wahab, a student from Malaysia, expressed that his university in Madina encouraged him to attend the forum to stay updated, particularly on technological advancements, which can benefit both the students and the pilgrims they assist.

Mujahidin Muhd Siri, a travel agency operator from Indonesia, highlighted the forum's value in allowing agency owners like himself to compare prices and stay informed about the current situation regarding Umrah, especially post-Hajj season. He also noted the discovery of new locations of interest in Madina, previously unknown to pilgrims from abroad, as an exciting aspect of the forum.

Related Topics

Governor Hajj Student Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Saud Visa All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

57 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

4 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

5 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

6 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From World