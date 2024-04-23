Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A gateway to enhance pilgrimage services in Holy land

Madina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Governor of Madina, Prince Salman bin Sultan Abdulaziz Al Saud, inaugurated the Umrah and Ziarah Forum 2024 at the King Salman International Convention Centre the other day.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, this three-day forum aims to enhance the quality of services provided during Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages in the Holy Land.

With a record-breaking 13.55 million pilgrims performing Umrah in 2023, this forum serves as a platform for local service providers to showcase their facilities and services, including transportation, hospitality, and visa preparation to visitors.

In addition to showcasing services, the forum features dialogue sessions, interactive workshops, and an exhibition by local industry players, all aligned with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to create a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and a nation with lofty ambitions.

Ahmad Farez Abdul Wahab, a student from Malaysia, expressed that his university in Madina encouraged him to attend the forum to stay updated, particularly on technological advancements, which can benefit both the students and the pilgrims they assist.

Mujahidin Muhd Siri, a travel agency operator from Indonesia, highlighted the forum's value in allowing agency owners like himself to compare prices and stay informed about the current situation regarding Umrah, especially post-Hajj season. He also noted the discovery of new locations of interest in Madina, previously unknown to pilgrims from abroad, as an exciting aspect of the forum.