UN Agency Says 800,000 'forced To Flee' Rafah Since Start Of Israeli Operation
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 11:02 PM
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Saturday that 800,000 people had been "forced to flee" Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah since Israel began military operations there this month
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Saturday that 800,000 people had been "forced to flee" Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah since Israel began military operations there this month.
"Nearly half of the population of Rafah or 800,000 people are on the road having been forced to flee since the Israeli forces started the military operation in the area on 6 May," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on social media site X.
Following the evacuation orders Gazans have fled to "the middle areas and Khan Younis including to destroyed buildings," he said.
"Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have ....Every time, they have to start from scratch, all over again."
Israel has said the ground assault on Rafah was crucial to its fight against Palestinian militants, insisting it was the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza.
Before the operation began, Israel told hundreds of thousands of Gazans sheltering in some eastern parts of the city to leave, describing its operation there as "limited".
Israel's closest ally the United States expressed firm objections to the expansion of operations in Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinian civilians were sheltering before the operation began.
Heavy clashes and bombardment rocked Rafah on Saturday, as Israel pressed an assault against Hamas militants.
An AFP reporter said air strikes and artillery shells pounded eastern parts of the city as warplanes criss-crossed above.
Lazzarini said people were fleeing to areas without water supplies or adequate sanitation.
Al-Mawasi, a 14 square kilometre town on the coast, as well as the central city of Deir el- Balah, were "crammed" with recently displaced people, Lazzarini added.
Recent Stories
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
Body of addict man found from roadside
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order
More Stories From World
-
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'16 minutes ago
-
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania19 minutes ago
-
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law18 minutes ago
-
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering18 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen18 minutes ago
-
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order32 minutes ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify60 minutes ago
-
Parts of northern Europe clean up after floods60 minutes ago
-
Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza's Rafah1 hour ago
-
Georgia president says vetoed controversial 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Threats and bullets: Mexico's candidates risk lives to compete2 hours ago