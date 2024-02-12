UN Chief Calls For Gender Equality In Science To Build Better World
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 09:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed that gender equality in science is essential to building a better future for all, as he marked the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
"Sadly, women and girls continue to face systemic barriers and biases that prevent them from pursuing careers in science," he noted in a message for the day. which is celebrated on Feb. 11.
Today, women make up only a third of the global scientific community and, compared to men, they get less funding, are underrepresented in publications and hold fewer senior positions in major universities, it was pointed out.
In some places, women and girls have limited or no access to education, with the UN chief describing this situation as not only harmful to the societies concerned, but also a terrible violation of human rights.
The Secretary-General believes that it is essential that women and girls participate equally in scientific discoveries and innovations, whether in the field of climate change, health or artificial intelligence".
"This is the only way to ensure that science benefits everyone," he said.
"Addressing gender inequalities requires overcoming gender stereotypes and promoting role models that encourage girls to pursue scientific careers, developing programmes that encourage the advancement of women in science, and creating work environments that nurture women's talents. especially those of women from minority groups," he added.
"Women and girls belong in science. It is time to recognize that inclusion fosters innovation, and let every woman and girl fulfil her true potential," the UN chief added.
The theme chosen for this year’s International Day by UNESCO and UN Women, the two UN agencies leading the celebrations, is “Closing the gender gap in science”.
