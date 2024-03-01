Open Menu

UN Chief 'condemns' Deadly Gaza Aid Delivery Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM

UN chief 'condemns' deadly Gaza aid delivery incident

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "condemns" the deadly aid delivery incident in northern Gaza, in which Hamas says over 100 people were killed, his spokesperson said Thursday.

Desperate for food, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City flocked to an aid distribution point early Thursday, only to be met with lethal chaos including live fire by Israeli troops.

An Israeli source has acknowledged that troops opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat," but a spokesperson for the prime minister's office also said that many people had been run over by the aid trucks.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the events "need to be investigated.

"

"We don't know exactly what happened but whether people were shot and died as a result of Israeli gunfire, whether they were crushed by a crowd, whether they were run over by truck, these are all acts of violence, in a sense, due to this conflict," said Dujarric.

He said there was "no UN presence" at the scene and reiterated the secretary-general's call for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages."

"The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week," Dujarric said, adding that Guterres was "appalled by the tragic human toll of the conflict."

