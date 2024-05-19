Open Menu

UN Chief Deplores Mob Attacks Against Pakistani & Other Foreign Students In Bishkek

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday voiced his disapproval of the weekend mob attacks against foreign students, including Pakistanis, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in which several students were injured.

"We are against all xenophobic or anti-immigrant attacks," said Farhan Aziz Haq, UN Deputy spokesperson, when APP correspondent asked for the UN chief's reaction to the developments in that Central Asian Country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is in the process of evacuating its dismayed students from Bishkek.

