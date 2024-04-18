UN Chief Warns Mideast On Brink Of 'full-scale Regional Conflict'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday painted a dark picture of the situation in the Middle East, warning that spiraling tensions over the war in Gaza and Iran's attack on Israel could devolve into a "full-scale regional conflict"
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday painted a dark picture of the situation in the middle East, warning that spiraling tensions over the war in Gaza and Iran's attack on Israel could devolve into a "full-scale regional conflict."
Guterres also said Israel's military offensive on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for their unprecedented October 7 attack, had created a "humanitarian hellscape" for civilians trapped in the besieged Palestinian territory.
His speech came hours before a vote in the Security Council on a Palestinian bid for full UN membership -- an initiative likely to fail, as the veto-wielding United States, Israel's main ally, has voiced its opposition.
"The Middle East is on a precipice. Recent days have seen a perilous escalation -- in words and deeds," Guterres told a high-level Council meeting with several foreign ministers present, including from Jordan and Iran.
"One miscalculation, one miscommunication, one mistake, could lead to the unthinkable -- a full-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for all involved," he said, calling on all parties to exercise "maximum restraint."
"Let me be clear: the risks are spiraling on many fronts. We have a shared responsibility to address those risks and pull the region back from the precipice."
Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel over the weekend, after an attack on its consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.
Israeli officials have not said when or where they would retaliate, but the country's military chief has vowed a response.
"It is high time to end the bloody cycle of retaliation," Guterres said. "It is high time to stop."
Recent Stories
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area
Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police
Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case
Accused of attempted murder arrested
More Stories From World
-
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal3 minutes ago
-
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth3 minutes ago
-
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia3 minutes ago
-
Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police13 minutes ago
-
EU wants to make it easier for youths to move to and from UK2 minutes ago
-
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses1 hour ago
-
Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat1 hour ago
-
Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud1 hour ago
-
Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel1 hour ago
-
France's Macron to meet Lebanon PM in Paris Friday: French presidency1 hour ago
-
Croatian parties scramble to form government in hung parliament1 hour ago
-
Maldives court frees jailed ex-president Yameen1 hour ago