UN Condemns 'gross Human Rights Violations' In Israel-Gaza War Torn Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 10:02 PM
The United Nations said on Friday gross human rights violations, possibly including war crimes, had been committed in Israel and the Palestinian territories since the start of the war in Gaza
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The United Nations said on Friday gross human rights violations, possibly including war crimes, had been committed in Israel and the Palestinian territories since the start of the war in Gaza.
In its annual report, covering the 12 months to October 31, 2023, the UN Human Rights Office said clear violations of international humanitarian law, "including possible war crimes, have been committed by all parties" since October 7. "The entrenched impunity reported by our office for decades cannot be permitted to continue," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
"There must be accountability on all sides for violations seen over 56 years of (Israeli) occupation and the 16 years of blockade of Gaza."
"Justice is a pre-requisite for ending cycles of violence and for Palestinians and Israelis to be able to take meaningful steps towards peace."
The report cited unlawful killings, hostage-taking, the wanton destruction of civilian property, collective punishment, strikes on civilian infrastructure, forced displacement, incitement to hatred and violence, sexual assault and torture. The war in Gaza began after the fighter group that controls the Palestinian territory launched an attack on October 7 that killed about 1,160 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have killed at least 29,514 people, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.
In less than five months, much of Gaza has been flattened and its population of around 2.4 million has been pushed to the brink of famine, the UN has said.
The UN report said the fighter group and others committed serious violations in attacks on October 7 and 8. It cited "attacks directed against civilians, wilful killing and mistreatment, which amount to war crimes".
Accounts of rape, sexual assault, and torture required further investigation, it said.
Israel's response has led to "massive suffering of Palestinians, including through the killing of civilians on a broad scale, extensive repeated displacement, destruction of homes, and the denial of sufficient food and other essentials of life", it said. "The blockade and siege imposed on Gaza amount to collective punishment and may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which are war crimes."
The report identified three "emblematic" Israeli strikes -- two on the Jabalia refugee camp and one in Gaza City -- which caused enormous destruction.
"Launching an indiscriminate attack resulting in death or injury to civilians, or an attack in the knowledge that it will cause excessive incidental civilian loss, injury or damage, are war crimes," said Turk.
rjm/vog/gil/
Recent Stories
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat
Tree plantation drive launched
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME
More Stories From World
-
4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia27 minutes ago
-
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon55 minutes ago
-
Five drown in migrant boat sinking off Malta54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 20232 hours ago
-
Tunisian imam expelled by France2 hours ago
-
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza2 hours ago
-
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'2 hours ago
-
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block3 hours ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court4 hours ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship4 hours ago
-
Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year4 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports jump 10 pct, highest in 19 months5 hours ago