UN World Heritage Site Aleppo Citadel Damaged by Earthquake - Syrian Museums Department

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The Citadel of Aleppo, a large medieval fortified palace in the center of the old city of Aleppo listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was damaged as a result of a powerful earthquake on Monday morning, the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria told Sputnik.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. These tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.

"We have received reports of a crack in the Citadel of Aleppo and sent a team of specialists to inspect the site and assess the damage," Houmam Saad, a senior official at the directorate, said.