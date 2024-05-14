'Unauthorised Persons' Derail Freight Train Near Russia's Volgograd: Agencies
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Freight train carriages derailed in the Russian region of Volgograd, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, with "unauthorised persons" accused of causing the incident.
"The derailment of carriages of a freight train occurred at Kotluban station in the Volgograd region due to the intervention of unauthorised persons," according to the TASS news agency.
The incident is the latest in a spate of suspicious fires and derailments on Russia's rail network.
Russia has blamed previous incidents on Ukraine and its supporters.
In December 2023, Russia arrested a Belarusian man for allegedly placing explosives on two trains on a key part of a Siberian railway near the Chinese border on Ukraine's orders.
The arrest came around a week after authorities reported traffic complications in a tunnel on the Baikal-Amur mainline, some 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles) east of Moscow.
In January this year, Russian investigators said two teenagers who set fire to a railside equipment box in Moscow had been charged with carrying out sabotage for Ukraine.
