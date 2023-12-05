UNESCO to list ceviche, opera as 'intangible heritage'

Open Menu

Published December 05, 2023

Dozens of global traditions are candidates for inscription as intangible global heritage by UNESCO this week, ranging from Italian opera singing and Bangladeshi rickshaw art to the Peruvian delicacy of ceviche

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Dozens of global traditions are candidates for inscription as intangible global heritage by UNESCO this week, ranging from Italian opera singing and Bangladeshi rickshaw art to the Peruvian delicacy of ceviche.

The UN cultural agency's Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee is expected to examine and approve 55 nominations in total as it meets in the town of Kasane in Botswana.

These include a bid from Italy to include opera singing, an art "transmitted only orally" between maestro and pupil that attracts many students from abroad.

Bangladesh is hoping to inscribe the art of painting the three-wheeled rickshaws that ply its capital's streets, contributing to a "roving exhibition of paintings" that is an "emblematic feature of urban life in Dhaka".

Peru has put forth the "preparation and consumption of ceviche", a traditional dish of raw fish marinated in lemon and seasoned with chilli, pepper and salt, for which the recipe is "inherited from generation to generation".

Azerbaijan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkey are together pushing for iftar, the meal shared by Muslims at the end of a day of fasting during the month of Ramadan, and its traditions to be recognised.

Other applicants include the "traditional skills of loincloth weaving" in Ivory Coast, as well as bolero -- "identity, emotion and poetry turned into song" -- from Cuba and Mexico.

The UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and its list were adopted in 2003, then ratified by 30 member states in 2006.

In the beginning, there was initial reluctance from some countries who feared certain states would seek to hog shared traditions for themselves, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone said.

But two decades on, 181 countries are signatories, and many have instead put forward joint petitions for traditions they share.

Sixteen Arabic-speaking countries thus banded together to have "Arabic calligraphy" listed in 2021, while another 24 states ranging from Austria to the United Arab Emirates saw "falconry" added the same year.

