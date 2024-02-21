UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that protracted Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in a devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza and severely impacted regional peace and stability

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that protracted Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in a devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza and severely impacted regional peace and stability.

The Security Council must take immediate action to push for a ceasefire. This is a moral obligation that the Council cannot shy away from and a legal responsibility that the Council must assume, Mao Ning said during a regular briefing held here.

Even more so, this is a political requirement that the Council must fulfill in accordance with the Charter, she stressed.

The spokesperson said that Chinese side warned that the U.S veto of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution pushes the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one.

The draft resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, won 13 votes in favor among the 15 members of the Security Council. The United States voted against it and Britain abstained.

Mao Ning said various parties including China, expressed strong disappointment and dissatisfaction with the veto.

According to Mao Ning, Algeria, on behalf of the Arab states, put forward the draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, immediate release of all hostages, guaranteed access to humanitarian supplies, and the rejection of forced displacement.

"This is both urgently required by the situation on the ground, and it is also based on the minimum requirement of humanity. The draft resolution was supported by the overwhelming majority of the Council members," Mao stressed, adding that China voted in favor of the draft resolution as well.

The spokesperson also said that China will continue to work with the rest of the international community to push the Council to take further actions that are responsible and meaningful for an early end of the fighting in Gaza, de-escalation of the humanitarian situation, implementation of the two-state solution and lasting peace and security in the middle East.

APP/asg/