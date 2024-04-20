US Agrees To Pull Troops From Key Drone Host Niger: Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The United States agreed Friday to withdraw its more than 1,000 troops from Niger, officials said, upending its posture in West Africa where the country was home to a major drone base.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell accepted the call to remove troops in a meeting in Washington with the prime minister of the junta, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, US officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.
They agreed that a US delegation would head within days to the capital Niamey to arrange an orderly withdrawal. Nigerien state television earlier announced that the US officials would visit next week.
Niger was long a linchpin in the US and French strategy to combat militants in West Africa. The United States built a base in the desert city of Agadez at the cost of $100 million to fly a fleet of drones.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger in March 2023 in an effort to show support and bolster president Mohamed Bazoum, a key Western ally.
But the military four months later sacked Bazoum and soon kicked out troops from former colonial power France.
The junta, like the military governments in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, has also sought closer relations with Russia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From World
-
US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials12 minutes ago
-
Like a bad movie: Argentina's culture industry agonizes under Milei12 minutes ago
-
Pogacar aims to halt Van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx 1975 record22 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores22 minutes ago
-
Glowering, threats and Al Capone: what faces the Trump jury22 minutes ago
-
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out31 minutes ago
-
Netflix weighs on Nasdaq as market gyrates on reported strike of Iran31 minutes ago
-
North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media31 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen workers vote decisively to unionize in Tennessee: company32 minutes ago
-
Golf: Chevron Championship scores32 minutes ago
-
Trump jury set for opening statements32 minutes ago
-
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out32 minutes ago