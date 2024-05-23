Open Menu

US Congressman Tom Suozzi To Meet Pakistani-American Community Members On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:22 PM

American Congressman Tom Suozzi (Democrat-New York) will discuss the role Pakistani-Americans can play in enhancing US-Pakistan relations, especially in strengthening people-to-people bonds, at a meeting set to take place on Sunday, it was learnt

This private event in Long Island, New York, will be attended by prominent community leaders of the Pakistani diaspora.

In light of recent regional and global developments, Pakistan can play a pivotal role in helping ensure stability, security and prosperity in the region, it was pointed out.

For decades Pakistan has been a key ally of the United States and extended valuable support in the areas of counter terrorism, trafficking, non-proliferation and economic development.

Congressman Suozzi will address the gathering, and discuss ways to further advance America’s interests while working with his Pakistani American constituents.

The Congressman has been a staunch supporter of Pakistan for years and has visited the country numerous times during which his activities included delivery of humanitarian assistance, help with economic development and support democracy.

