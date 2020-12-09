A US court has decided to reschedule the sentencing hearing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin on hacking and other charges for January 7, 2021, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) A US court has decided to reschedule the sentencing hearing of Russian national Andrei Tyurin on hacking and other charges for January 7, 2021, Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in an order.

"The Court has requested that Defendant's continued sentencing proceeding take place via videoconference on the morning of January 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m," the judge from the New York-based federal district court said.

Tyurin was arrested in Georgia in 2017 at the US government's request.

The US authorities alleged that Tyurin was involved in a global hacking campaign targeting financial institutions that resulted in the theft of personal data from more than 100 million users.

Georgia extradited Tyurin to the United States in September 2018.

In 2019, Tyurin pleaded guilty to six counts, including conspiracy to commit computer hacking, wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Justice Department said in a statement.