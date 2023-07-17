Open Menu

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s To CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 11:34 PM

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in response to "alarming events" involving Iran's navy in the Strait of Hormuz, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, as well as F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in response to "alarming events" involving Iran's navy in the Strait of Hormuz, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"In response to a number of recent alarming events in the Strait of Hormuz, the Secretary of Defense has ordered the deployment of the USS Thomas Hudner, F-35 fighters and F-16 fighters to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility to defend US interests and safeguard freedom of navigation in the region," Singh said during a press briefing.

The US calls on Iran to immediately cease its "destabilizing actions" that threaten the free flow of commerce through the strategic waterways, she added.

Related Topics

Iran Austin Commerce

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

3 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

15 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

3 minutes ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke ..

3 minutes ago
UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

21 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refute ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refutes ransom demands

3 minutes ago
 Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crim ..

Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

3 minutes ago
 1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next r ..

1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next ranks

3 minutes ago
 All-out efforts made to provide relief to citizens ..

All-out efforts made to provide relief to citizens: DIG

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World