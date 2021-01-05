UrduPoint.com
US Deploys MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance Drones In Romania - Air Force

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Deploys MQ-9 Reaper Reconnaissance Drones in Romania - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The US military has stationed a unit of MQ-9 unmanned drones in Romania to conduct reconnaissance and intelligence missions, the Air Force said in a press release.

"The US Air Force has based MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and approximately 90 Airmen to the 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania, to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of NATO operations," the release stated on Monday.

The MQ-9s will be controlled by the 31st Expeditionary Operations Group, Detachment 1, until the squadron is fully operational and both units are subordinate to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, the Air Force said.

The forward positioning of MQ-9s is intended to show adversaries that the US can quickly respond to any emergent threat, according to the release.

