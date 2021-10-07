US Envoy to UN Urges Security Council to Use All Tools to Ensure Aid Reaches Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday the UN Security Council must use all tools at its disposal to ensure Ethiopian authorities provide unimpeded access to deliver humanitarian aid in the Tigray region.

"The government of Ethiopia can choose to reverse course on the expulsion of UN personnel and all parties to the conflict can immediately facilitate the call and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid. And if these calls for humanitarian access continue to go unheard, then the Security Council must act," Thomas-Greenfield said in a Security Council's meeting on the issue.

"We can ensure the UN is allowed to deliver impartial aid. We should immediately consider all tools at our disposal to facilitate this, including a Security Council resolution to save lives and promote international peace and security," she added.