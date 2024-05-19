US Forces Lose Strategic African Position In Niger
May 19, 2024
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) With the US troop withdrawal from military-led Niger underway and due to be over by September 15, Washington is preparing to abandon its strategic position in the Sahel where Russia and Iran are gaining ground.
The demand for US troops to exit came after French soldiers were also given their marching orders last year by Niger's new ruling generals following a July coup.
Niger announced in March it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, claiming the presence of US soldiers was now "illegal".
The country has been a key base for counter-terrorism operations in West Africa, with a major US drone base near the northern city of Agadez that cost a reported $100 million to build.
