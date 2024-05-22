Open Menu

US Fund Oaktree 'assumes Ownership' Of Inter Milan

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

US fund Oaktree 'assumes ownership' of Inter Milan

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Inter Milan were taken over by US fund Oaktree on Wednesday after the Serie A champions' outgoing owners Suning missed a deadline to repay a debt worth hundred of millions of euros.

In a statement, Oaktree announced they had "assumed control" of Inter after the non-repayment of a "three-year loan to Inter Milan's holding companies that matured on 21 May 2024 with a total balance due of approximately 395 million Euros ($428 million)".

Chinese conglomerate Suning have relinquished control of Inter to Oaktree three days after the team were officially crowned Italian champions for the 20th time.

Suning borrowed 275 million euros at over 12 percent interest three years ago to pay staff and players as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the finances of clubs across Europe, putting up their controlling stake in the club as collateral.

"Oaktree is dedicated to achieving the best outcome for the long-term prosperity of Inter Milan, with an initial focus on operational and financial stability for the Club and its stakeholders," Oaktree continued.

Inter became a powerful force at home and abroad after Suning acquired the club in 2016, with seven trophies including two Serie A titles and two European finals.

Simone Inzaghi's team cruised to this year's championship, winning the Scudetto with five matches remaining by beating AC Milan in a thrilling local derby.

Oaktree, which manages $192 billion in assets, said they are "committed to working closely with Inter Milan's current management team, partners, the league and governing bodies to ensure the Club is positioned for success on and off the pitch".

Inter ended up in the hands of Oaktree in a manner similar to the way another US fund, Elliott Management, took control of their local rivals Milan in 2018.

Elliott became Milan's owners when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong was unable to repay a loan he had taken out when he bought the club from the late Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest the previous year.

Related Topics

Loan Europe China Derby Milan May 2016 2018 From Best AC Milan Inter Milan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

60 minutes ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

16 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

16 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

16 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

16 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

16 hours ago

More Stories From World