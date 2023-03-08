UrduPoint.com

US May Shift Focus From Ukraine To Southeast Asia - German Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US May Shift Focus From Ukraine to Southeast Asia - German Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States may change its priorities and shift its focus from Ukraine to the Indo-Pacific region, so the European Union needs to act more cohesively, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

"The US elections may put us in a time pressure situation. But we must always be aware that for other reasons, the US can always shift its focus, namely toward the Indo-Pacific region," Pistorius told the Deutschlandfunk radio station when asked whether the upcoming US presidential election could lead to a decrease in Washington's support for Ukraine.

He noted that the reason for changes to the course of US foreign policy would not necessarily be the new president. However, Pistorius urged the EU to better coordinate its defense policy and "take responsibility."

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the US Indo-Pacific strategy was in fact an attempt to form a version of NATO in the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine China Washington German European Union Lead United States May From

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

41 minutes ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

2 hours ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.