US Offers Condolences Over Raisi Death
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The United States on Monday offered condolences after the president of Iran died in a helicopter crash.
"The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.
He said that the United States did not know the cause of the crash but did not dispute that it was an accident.
"We continue to monitor the situation but we don't have any insights into the cause of the accident," Austin said.
