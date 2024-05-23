Open Menu

US Reports Second Human Case Of Bird Flu Tied To Dairy Cow Outbreak

Published May 23, 2024

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A second case of bird flu has been found in a human, US health authorities announced Wednesday, less then two months after the first one as an outbreak of the disease circulates widely among dairy cows.

Both individuals infected with the virus called H5N1 -- the first in Texas, the second in Michigan -- were dairy farm workers who suffered only minor symptoms and have recovered, according to authorities.

Despite the second infection, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its risk assessment for the general public remained "low," but it did suggest it expects more cases.

Given the high levels of the virus "in raw milk from infected cows, and the extent of the spread of this virus in dairy cows, similar additional human cases could be identified," the CDC said.

However, "sporadic human infections with no ongoing spread will not change the CDC risk assessment for the US general public, which CDC considers to be low."

The latest case in Michigan was detected in "a worker on a dairy farm where H5N1 virus has been identified in cows," the CDC said.

According to Michigan Health and Human Services, the worker had only mild symptoms and has recovered.

Two specimens were collected from the worker -- one from the nose and the other from the eye -- with only the eye specimen testing positive.

Additionally, "similar to the Texas case, the patient only reported eye symptoms," the CDC said.

