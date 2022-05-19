UrduPoint.com

US Senate Committee Advances Biden's Nomination Of Bridget Brink As Ukraine Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) on Wednesday said it advanced Bridget Brink's nomination to serve as the next ambassador to Ukraine.

"SFRC officially approves Bridget Brink to serve as Ambassador to Ukraine, sending the powerful message: US support for Ukraine is growing," the committee said in a statement. "Looking forward to securing her swift confirmation by the full Senate in the coming days."

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in May of 2019 for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kiev to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Brink is currently the US Ambassador to Slovakia. She is a veteran diplomat that has devoted her 25 year career to advancing US policy in Europe and Eurasia, according to the White House.

Brink also served as deputy chief of mission at the American embassies in Uzbekistan and Georgia. She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French.

