US Starts to Deport Illegal Venezuelan Immigrants to Colombia - Source

Venezuelan citizens with Colombian residence permits who have illegally crossed the US border have started to be deported to Colombia, a source in the Colombian immigration service told Sputnik on Tuesday

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Venezuelan citizens with Colombian residence permits who have illegally crossed the US border have started to be deported to Colombia, a source in the Colombian immigration service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This past Thursday, we received two Venezuelan citizens who were deported. These foreigners (previously) arrived with valid documents, left the country to Mexico, and then illegally entered the United States," the source said.

In December, the Colombian Foreign Ministry dismissed information about the US allegedly planning to deport to the country 6,000 illegal immigrants from Venezuela.

The agency confirmed, however, that it was in talks with Washington regarding the reception arrangements for those people, but did not specify the exact number of deportees or the possible time frame.

Colombia has been playing host to most migrants from Venezuela with the country currently holding close to 2 million Venezuelans, according to the government.