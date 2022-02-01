UrduPoint.com

US Starts To Deport Illegal Venezuelan Immigrants To Colombia - Source

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 04:12 PM

US Starts to Deport Illegal Venezuelan Immigrants to Colombia - Source

Venezuelan citizens with Colombian residence permits who have illegally crossed the US border have started to be deported to Colombia, a source in the Colombian immigration service told Sputnik on Tuesday

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Venezuelan citizens with Colombian residence permits who have illegally crossed the US border have started to be deported to Colombia, a source in the Colombian immigration service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This past Thursday, we received two Venezuelan citizens who were deported. These foreigners (previously) arrived with valid documents, left the country to Mexico, and then illegally entered the United States," the source said.

In December, the Colombian Foreign Ministry dismissed information about the US allegedly planning to deport to the country 6,000 illegal immigrants from Venezuela.

The agency confirmed, however, that it was in talks with Washington regarding the reception arrangements for those people, but did not specify the exact number of deportees or the possible time frame.

Colombia has been playing host to most migrants from Venezuela with the country currently holding close to 2 million Venezuelans, according to the government.

Related Topics

Washington United States Colombia Mexico Venezuela December Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers develop software to detect pote ..

Aussie researchers develop software to detect potential health problems of newbo ..

2 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

2 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast ..

Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

2 minutes ago
 Man held with weapons in faisalabad

Man held with weapons in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new of ..

ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new office bearers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>