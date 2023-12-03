Open Menu

US Supplying Israel With Bunker-buster Bombs Amid Continuing Attacks On Gaza, Report

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US supplying Israel with bunker-buster bombs amid continuing attacks on Gaza, Report

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The United States has supplied Israel with large bunker-buster bombs, among tens of thousands of other weapons and artillery shells as the Israeli military presses on its deadly offensive against Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US officials.

Weapons deliveries have included some 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells and began shortly after the October 7 attack, although details on the exact timing of the shipments are unavailable, including the transfer of 100 BLU-109, 2,000-pound destroyer bombs, the newspaper said.

The bomb, which carries a warhead weighing more than 900 kilograms, has previously been used in some of the deadliest Israeli attacks on the populated Palestinian territory, including an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp that killed more than 100 people last month.

The New York Times reported back then that the regime dropped at least two 2,000-pound bombs — the second largest type in its arsenal — on the site of the densely populated refugee camp.

Israel also used the bombs to strike Gaza’s tunnels that are a lifeline of the underground economy for the enclave — totally blockaded by land, air, and sea since the Jewish state waged its war on the territory.

Israel alleges that Hamas has built its headquarters in bunkers and tunnels.

In mid-November, the Israeli occupation forces raided al-Shifa Hospital, following days of heavy attacks in the area surrounding one of the largest medical centers in the Gaza Strip. Israel claimed that a cross-border tunnel had been built under the building.

Israeli soldiers entered the facility while tanks and bulldozers were stationed in the courtyard of the hospital, where around 7,000 people were sheltering, along with 1,500 patients and medical staff.

The Israeli military has reportedly detained the director of al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip along with several other senior doctors.

Hamas has strongly rejected the allegations, saying that Israel “which had no military achievements in Gaza, wants to take revenge on civilians and patients.”

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza New York United States SITE October Jew Refugee Arsenal

Recent Stories

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

3 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

3 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

3 hours ago
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

3 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

3 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

3 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

3 hours ago
 2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

3 hours ago
 Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committ ..

Controversial appointment in PCB Selection Committee revoked on PM’s notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From World